Anti-dynasty provision to Constitution faces opposition in House

LAWMAKERS at the House of Representatives are not in favor of putting a provision against political dynasties under a new Constitution – for now, according to congressional leaders.

“Political dynasty is not handing down your title to your heir, as if you are the king and you are passing your crown to the prince. At the end of the day, we all subject ourselves to an election; to the will of the people. If you are a governor, your son replacing you is not a foregone conclusion. Elected officials can be voted out of office,” Deputy Speaker Gwen Garcia said in a news conference on Monday.

Garcia is the daughter of Pablo Garcia, former Cebu lawmaker and governor. Gwen’s brother, Pablo John, was also a former Cebu lawmaker.

“Political dynasties are natural, and it will die a natural death. Even if you are a member of a political dynasty, if you do not serve your constituents well, you won’t get elected,” said Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, who succeeded his mother Imelda Dimaporo. Khalid’s sister, Aaliyah, was also a former Lanao del Norte lawmaker.

The 1987 Constitution provides that the state should “guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

Congress, however, has yet to pass an enabling law that would implement the constitutional provision.

On December 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte also rejected the prospect of banning political dynasties under his proposed federal government where the country would be divided into 11 states, with each state having the authority to craft its laws, as well as manage its resources.

“I cannot fathom about dynasty because it’s not…it’s a restriction. The anti-dynasty (law) is a restriction of the freedom of an individual,” Duterte said.

“It’s the people’s choice who should be their leaders. Sovereignty is something very sacred. It can only be placed in the hands of people,” Duterte said.