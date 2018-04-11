Anti-gambling drive to continue – Balutan

PHILIPPINE Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Tuesday expressed confidence that the campaign against illegal gambling will continue under the leadership of incoming Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde.

Balutan said he expects good working relationship with Albayalde, whom he described as a hard-working officer.

“We are confident that aside from his pronouncement to continue President Rodrigo Duterte and outgoing PNP chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa’s war against drugs, he will also strengthen the administration’s war against illegal gambling,” Balutan said as he congratulated Albayalde.

“I think we will have a very good working relationship with the new PNP chief,” the PCSO head said, adding that he looks forward to a sit-down meeting with Albayalde.

In 2016, the PCSO and the PNP signed a memorandum of agreement under which the police will help combat illegal numbers games and eradicate illegal gambling operations.

De la Rosa activated the “one strike policy” against police commanders who fail to stamp out illegal numbers games especially jueteng in their areas of jurisdiction.

In February 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order 13, strengthening the fight against illegal gambling and directing the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Department of Interior and Local Government and other law enforcement agencies to coordinate with each other to stop illegal gambling.

Law enforcement agencies were further directed to promptly act on requests of gambling regulatory authorities to investigate and put a stop to illegal gambling activities in their respective jurisdictions.

“We have to face the illegal gambling crisis and double our efforts in the conduct of operations against illegal gambling to arrest syndicates, particularly those who are using STL (Small Town Lottery) as a front to cover their illegal business,” Balutan said.