Anti-money laundering system up for evaluation

The Philippines will undergo a fresh evaluation this year to test its compliance with international anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) standards, the country’s financial intelligence unit said on Thursday.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council said that as a founding member of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering, the Philippines had committed to undergo to a third round of mutual evaluations (ME) together with 41 APG member-jurisdictions.

The AMLC will be the lead agency for the evaluation, which consists of an technical compliance assessment and an effectiveness assessment.

Results will published in 2019, it said.

An evaluation result of non-compliance with Financial Action Task Force recommendations and low level effectiveness of the AML/CFT system would put the country back on the International Cooperation Review Group’s list of “monitored jurisdictions”.

“Consequently, this will lead to additional scrutiny from regulators and financial institutions that discourages trade and investment and increases the cost of doing business,” the AMLC said.

Restrictions, such as limits to the amount of cross-border transactions with the Philippines, may be imposed.

Remittance transaction fees, for example, will rise, meaning less money being sent home by overseas Filipino workers.

Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the AMLC Secretariat, said a positive evaluation would require not only narrating but also showing that the country conformed to international standards and had the necessary systems in place.

“The ME … is not about the AMLC or any government agency. It’s about the Philippines. Maintaining a suitable investment climate is intimately connected to preserving the integrity of the financial system, and the country’s respective agencies can contribute in a very tangible way in this regard,” he said.