Anti-narcotics agency to release names of 211 village officials on drugs watchlist

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will release the names of all 211 barangay (village) officials who are on its drugs watchlist, according to Director Aaron Aquino.

Aquino said in a press conference on Wednesday morning that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered him to release the names of these village officials.

He said that the list was still being finalized and would be released this week.

“I am now finalizing the list and within the week I will call for another press conference, and I will publish finally these 216 village kagawads and village chairmen who are involved in drugs,” Aquino said.

The number was later reduced to 211.

Aquino also assured the credibility of the list, citing that it went through a thorough validating process.

“We did not guess the names of village officials who are involved with illegal drugs on the list. There are four agencies that validated it,” he said.

He also asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in assisting them in releasing the list.

Aquino said that he wanted to release the list so that the voters would know the names to put on their ballots on May 14.

Comelec announced that more than one million people from 40,000 villages nationwide filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs). ROY NARRA



