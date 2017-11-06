Anti-narcotics agents raid drug suspect’s home near Malacanang–report

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a suspect following a raid of her home near Malacanang on Monday, according to a radio report.

The suspect was identified as Diane Uy who lived on the third floor of an unidentified residential building a few meters away from the Palace’s Solano gate, it said.

Seized in her possession was an undetermined amount of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

Uy was suspected of bringing the drugs to the Correctional Institute for Women in Manila, according to the report.

No other details are available as of posting time.