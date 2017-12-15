Anti-narcotics agents seize P500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Antipolo

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P500,000 worth of illegal drugs from a couple and their accomplices in a raid of their home in Antipolo City in Rizal.

PDEA Special Enforcement Service (PDEA-SES) said Friday that Junjie Chavez, 30, and Malome Amahan, 38, were arrested at Log Com Village in Barangay De La Paz. Also apprehended were Boy Chavez, 20, sibling of Junjie; Jhon-jhon Chavez, 25, and Jessie Marcaida, 18.

According to PDEA-SES, four kilos of marijuana, 20 plastic sachets of shabu, a plastic sachet of cocaine, and drug equipment and ammunition were recovered in the raid on Thursday morning.

Most of the marijuana found was packed and ready to be sold to the residents of the barangay, especially to the young students going in and out of their schools.

IO2 Francisco Biadora said the suspects were under surveillance for two months before they got a search warrant from the court.

Biadora said PDEA-SES, led by Director Levi Ortiz, discovered a hidden annex under the bed that led to a shabu laboratory.

Biadora said that except for the annex, the house appeared normal.

PDEA said the suspects may be connected to armed groups in the north and may have been in the drug trade for a long time before their arrest. RJ CARBONELL