Anti-piracy effort praised for massive impact

Torrent Freak, a major publication dedicated to bringing the latest news about copyright, privacy, and everything related to file sharing printed an article this month that praised Filipino media giant ABS-CBN for the “massive impact” of its anti-piracy efforts.

The article entitled “Media Giant Keeps Seized Revenue from Pirate Sites”, was written the outlet’s founder and editor-in-chief Ernesto Van Der Sar, reporting how the network “filed a series of lawsuits against pirate sites in the US… and already won several cases with damages ranging from a few hundred thousand to millions of dollars. However, the associated injunctions in these cases are perhaps even more significant.”

It further read, “We previously covered how ABS-CBN managed to get court orders to seize domain names, without the defendants getting actively involved. This is also the case in a recent lawsuit where a Florida federal court signed a broad injunction targeting more than two-dozen sites that offered the company’s content. The websites, including abscbn-teleserye.com, dramascools.com,tvnijuan.org, pinoydailyshows.com and weeklywarning.org, may not be known to a broad audience but their domain names have all been suspended, linking to a takedown message instead.

“What’s most interesting, however, is that the advertising revenues of these sites were previously frozen. This was done to ensure that ABS-CBN would at least get some money if the defendants failed to respond, a strategy that seems to have paid off.

“After the targeted site owners failed to respond, ABS-CBN requested a default judgment with damages for trademark and copyright infringement.

“US District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga has now signed the order, awarding the media company over a million dollars in statutory trademark infringement damages. In addition, several of the sites must also pay copyright infringement damages.”

Van Der Sar concluded, “This is the first time, to our knowledge, that a copyright holder has been granted advertising revenue from pirate sites in this manner. By going after the advertisers, copyright holders have a good chance of securing some money, at least.”

ABS-CBN intensified and advanced its anti-piracy efforts in the last three years under former ABS-CBN Global COO Raffy Lopez (now retired and continuing as Executive Adviser to the President and CEO of ABS-CBN) with the hiring of ABS-CBN’s AVP and Head of Global Anti-Piracy Elisha Lawrence.