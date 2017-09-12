Anti-racism protesters greet ex-Trump aide Bannon in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Activists gathered in central Hong Kong Tuesday to protest the visit of US President Donald Trump’s former top strategist Steve Bannon, chanting “Nazis are not welcome here!” as they donned cartoon Trump masks. The protesters stood outside the harbor front Grand Hyatt hotel in Hong Kong where the 63-year-old was due to speak at a closed-door investors’ forum, holding a rooster-shaped cardboard cut-out capped with Trump’s hairstyle and labelled “toxic nationalist.” Media were denied access to Bannon’s speech, hosted by CLSA, a Hong Kong-based brokerage firm owned by China’s CITIC Securities, China’s biggest investment bank. Another banner bearing the faces of Bannon and China’s President Xi Jinping denounced racism and nationalism, with protesters accusing both of using divisive populist agendas to boost political support.

AFP