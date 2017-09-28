Anti-Sereno witnesses ready to be cross-examined in House impeachment hearing–lawyer

A LAWYER who filed an impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said on Thursday that his witnesses were ready to be cross-examined when the committee on justice at the House of Representatives hears the complaint against Sereno.

“Ready ang mga witnesses ko [for cross-examination], para diyan pa langsa House [of Representatives]eh mapatunayan na [ang mga accusations],” Gadon told reporters after submitting a verified reply to the verified answer of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

(My witnesses are ready for cross-examination, so the accusations can already be proven here at the lower House.)

Gadon said that he would be more than willing to cross-examine Sereno to shed light and elaborate on his complaint.

Gadon also said that he has six justices willing to testify and appear in court for him, not counting the court personnel, officials and experts.

But Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, justice committee chairman, told reporters that cross-examination may only be held at the Senate and not the House of Representatives because the upper chamber would sit as an impeachment court to decide Sereno’s fate.

Earlier on Thursday, Sereno submitted a letter seeking the right to cross-examine and confront the witnesses in the impeachment case filed against her. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA