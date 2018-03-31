Antibiotic shows promise vs ‘superbugs’

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: A study published on Wednesday (Thursday in manila) in the journal Nature outlines the discovery of a new type of antibiotic that shows promise in countering the growing threat of drug-resistant “superbugs,” which have emerged as a global public health crisis.

Senior study author medical doctor Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Lifespan’s Rhode Island and Miriam hospitals, described the gravity of the superbug threat by citing a World Health Organization projection that “by 2050, superbugs will surpass cancer as the global No. 1 killer. This is a frightening situation. It affects more than individuals in the hospital or the very ill or the very old. It affects everybody.”

The study “A New Class of Synthetic Retinoid Antibiotics Effective Against Bacterial Persisters” describes research that identified two synthetic compounds related to Vitamin A that were able to kill methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, a variety of bacteria that has developed resistance to traditional antibiotics.

Mylonakis said research such as this follows major pharmaceutical companies’ decision to abandon development of new antibiotics, given the short evolution of superbugs compared with the much longer process of study and clinical trials required for new medications to reach the market.

“In a simplistic way, it’s a math problem,” Mylonakis said. “It takes the bugs an average of two years to develop resistance to antibiotics. It takes more than 10 to 15 years of work to get an antibiotic into clinical practice.”

With what the study authors describe as “a low probability of resistance selection,” retinoids have the potential to continue their effectiveness past the two-year average, which would be appealing to drug firms considering investing in their development.

Mylonakis, a professor at Alpert Medical School of Brown University, collaborated on the study with other scientists at Brown, Harvard University, Emory University, Northwestern University, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Frederick Ausubel, study co-author and professor at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General, said,

“The development of new classes of anti-microbial compounds will be critical for combating the ever increasing incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections.”

The study authors concluded their report by writing: “Our results warrant further development of synthetic retinoids as potential therapeutics for hard-to-treat infectious diseases caused by antibiotic-resistant or persistent Gram-positive pathogens,” including some strains of streptococcus and staphylococcus bacteria.