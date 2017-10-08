Antigua and Barbuda seeks help after being decimated by hurricane

Dual-nation Antigua and Barbuda of the eastern part of the Cari- b­bean has been ravaged by Hurricane Irma—the biggest storm ever endured in the Atlantic in human history—last September 6 and left thousands of people homeless. Antigua, the larger of the two islands, was well-prepared and suffered no major damage but Barbuda’s entire island was wiped entirely wiped out.

The Honorable Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, addressed to the United Nations on September 21 the immediate needs of his nation. According to him, for the first time in over 300 years, there is now no permanent resident on Barbuda.

The first countries to respond and assist Antigua and Barbuda were Venezuela, China, Cuba, the UAE, Canada, Qatar and the Dominican Republic.

Karl McLean, Honorary Consul of Antigua and Barbuda in the Philippines, informed The Manila Times that it would cost around US$250 million to rebuild Barbuda alone.

Antigua and Barbuda urgently asks the assistance of the international community to help out their nation.

Financial difficulties

Since there is extreme financial difficulties that the government now faces to rebuild the island of Barbuda and to maintain its residents who had to be evacuated to Antigua.

On Thursday, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne addressed the United Nations General Assembly, reiterating his call for the United States to respect the decision of the World Trade Organization that the US’ prohibitionist stance against Antigua-based online gambling operators is in violation of America’s international trade obligations.

Browne also reminded the US government that the $270m+ that the WTO has ruled the US must pay Antigua is needed more urgently than ever following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma on the island of Barbuda.