Antipolo opens another MRF

    A new Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) was opened in San Luis Elementary School on Thursday, following the city’s strengthened advocacy to solve the problems on waste and pollution. It was the 37th school to open an MRF in support of the Ynares Eco System (YES) program of the Rizal provincial government. Last week, Mayamot Elementary School opened its Materials Recovery and Urban Garden where open areas could be used by schools as a space to plant various kinds of vegetables.

