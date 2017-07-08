Antipolo plants 1,500 trees TO SAVE ENVIRONMENT

To strengthen the fight against climate change, more than 300 volunteers from villages, schools, private companies and drug surrenderers planted about 1,500 trees at the Antipolo City Controlled Disposal Facility (AACDF) in Barangay San Jose recently. “This event is a reminder that we all have responsibilities in our environment. The active participation of each citizen of Antipolo is the key to a successful campaign against climate change and implementation of waste reduction. We are strengthening our ordinances which shall ensure proper disposal and waste segregation as well as environmental conservation and protection.” Mayor Jun Ynares said. Volunteers from San Jose National High School, Antipolo Science and Technology High School, Manila Water and residents of Barangay Dela Paz, San Juan, San Jose, Mambugan, Mayamot and San Isidro planted seedlings of Narra, Bamboo, Mahogany, Auri, Caballero and Fire trees.