Antipolo residents urged to support program preserving rivers, lakes

Antipolo residents were urged to support and participate in the preservation and protection of water resources through “Toka-Toka” program launched recently by Task Force Manila Bay and Manila Water, Inc. Toka-Toka is the first and only environmental crusade in the country that advocates proper management of wastewater in every household as important share, or toka in reviving rivers, basins and lakes. Antipolo Mayor Casimiro Ynares 3rd said “it’s not impossible to bring life back to our rivers as long as every citizen is contributing efforts to resolve problem in pollution and helping rehabilitate rivers.” Individuals and institutions can take their toka by doing any of the four acts – proper disposal of garbage, dislodging septic tanks, connecting to proper sewer line and educating the community on proper wastewater management and the environment. Toka-Toka is also being implemented in other local government units in Rizal – Binangonan, Angono, Cainta, Rodriguez and San Mateo.