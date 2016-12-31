Antique to host 2017 Palarong Pambansa

San Jose de Buenavista City of Antique Province will host the 2017 edition of the annual Palarong Pambansa with 18 regions from different parts of the country vying for honors in elementary and secondary level.

Antique will be hosting the multisporting event for the first time after edging 2013 Palarong Pambansa host Dumaguete City by one point during selection process of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The education department will add four sports as regular events starting next year. They are wushu, billiards, wrestling and futsal.

The other events in secondary division are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, chess, football, gymnastics, sepak takraw seniors, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.

Boxing and archery, however, won’t be played in elementary level.

There are also demonstration sports to be played including dancesports, pencak silat and aquatic gymnastics.

National Capital Region will be defending its crown both in elementary and secondary.

The Big City won a total of 103 golds, 57 silvers and 48 bronzes, beating second placer Southern Tagalog Region with 40-43-59 and third placer Western Visayas Region with 35-35-39.

MARILET VERGARA