ANTON family sweeps Petron Rally of Champions

The father-and-son team of Carlos and Iñigo Anton dominated the third round of the Petron ROC Presented by Kia held in Subic on April 29, 2018.

ROC stands for rally of champions.

Multi-titled and 2016 Asian Gymkhana Co-Champion Carlos Anton topped the Top 5 Champions Shootout with an impressive time of 1:06.39 in a Kia Picanto. His run was made even more amazing as the final races were done at night.

Following him was his son, 13-year old Iñigo, who lived up to his billing as the fastest young gun to beat. He registered a time of 1:07.76 in the same Picanto.

Even though his father was about 1.5 seconds ahead, Iñigo was 1.3 seconds ahead of the other ROC competitors. Taking third was Alvin Santos with 1:09.04, with fourth went to Jeff Soberon of Subic with 1:09.85. The legendary Tuason name was also in the limelight with Raul Tuason taking the final spot in the Top 5 ROC Champions Shootout.

The Top Shootout races also had the following winners: Carlos Anton (first), Jovey Moreno, a slalom champion (second); and Danby Yaptinchay, an autocross champion (third).

The Future Division was ruled by Iñigo Anton; Carlos Loinaz who competes in the Vios Cup (second), and Adriel Pacis, a History Convention ROC Finalist (third).

The Past Champions had come-backing champion Santos winning over international race/rally veteran Mike Potenciano (second) and Art Guevarra, the 2000 Driver of the Year.

The Masters Champions had Tuason besting it over rally driver Boy Eusebio and retired Judge Banny Vargas.

The new Qualifiers Division had Ryan Dizon winning followed by Soberon. Sixteen-year old karter Jerald Valdez took third.

The Petron ROC is a motor sports decathlon where 10 different forms of racing are featured. It is supported by Petron Corp., Kia, Michelin Pilot Sport Tires, Rota Wheels, UNI Writing Instruments, Motolite Batteries, Cars Unlimited with Mark Young Racing, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Subic Coastal Development Corp., Movin Cool, ACCS (Autohub Car Care Services), Fast Aid, Ziebart Car Center, C! Magazine, Lyceum in Subic Bay, Auto Transporters, Aeromed, and Foton.