Antonio, Dimakiling forge three-way tie for No. 2

Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. and International Master (IM) Oliver Dimakiling toppled their respective foes to force a three-way tie for second spot after the fourth round of the 2017 Asian Zonal Championship being held at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Antonio beat compatriot John Merill Jacutina while Dimakiling overpowered FIDE Master (FM) Nguyen Anh Khoi of Vietnam to improve to three points.

GM Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy, who drew his fourth-round match against GM Susanto Megaranto of Indonesia, also has three points to join Antonio and Dimakiling in the No. 2 position.

FM Li Tian Yeoh of Malaysia is in surprise solo lead with 3.5 points on three wins and a draw.

He split the point with FM Liu Xiangyi of Singapore in the fourth round.

GMs Darwin Laylo and Julio Catalino Sadorra, IM Paulo Bersamina and untitled Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano are in a group of 2.5-pointers along with Megaranto, Vietnam’s GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son and IM Nguyen Van Huy, and Singapore’s IM Tin Jiangyao and Liu.

Laylo clobbered IM Chito Garma, Sadorra agreed to a draw with Tin, Bersamina drew with Ngoc Truong Son, and Sevillano stunned FM Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia.

The fifth-round pairings are Antonio-Yeoh, Dimakiling-Huynh Minh Huy, Sadorra-Liu, Laylo-Bersamina and Sevillano-FM Nguyen Anh Khoi of Vietnam.

In the women’s division, Woman GM (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman IM (WIM) Jan Jodilyn Fronda are still in hunt with 2.5 points each for fifth place.

Frayna defeated compatriot WIM Catherine Secopito and Fronda halved the point with WGM Le Thanh Tu of Vietnam.

The top two players in the men’s division will qualify for the FIDE World Cup in September in Tbilisi, Georgia while the champion in the women’s class will earn spot to the Women’s World Championship.