Anxiety of mortal thoughts

Why elections fail: a silent majority that remains “too silent,” a young population that’s lazy to vote and a “masa” that’s prone to vote buying. Sorry but it’s the truth, and the incompetent candidates know this so well.

Calling the SC’s verdict a “vengeance” is quite inappropriate. I believe the process called on all parties to right a wrong, bonded by conscience and our adherence to seek the truth always. The fight has just begun to help open the eyes of those who chose to take the dark alleys. Not wrong to enjoy momentous and happy times, but gloating sometimes removes the sweetness of success. Let us continue to ask for sustained Divine intervention to provide us guidance and strength in the days to come.

I remember that when the impeachment proceedings commenced in the House of Representatives, opposition condemned the process as a form of political harassment designed to stifle a dissenting official of an independent institution. The sitting chief justice ignored the invitation to shed light on the accusations so she could air her side.

The accusations of complainant Atty. Larry Gadon were seen as political trash, without basis. Now that the quo warranto (a totally different accusation) petition’s verdict was reached, the same group is now saying that the only proper constitutional remedy is an impeachment trial. Some are even crowing that democracy is dead. Am I missing something here?

* * *

Why is Asia Pacific being fed with these fake programs intended for Americans?

Yukon Gold, Wicked Tuna, Swamp People and Cesar’s Recruit Asia.

* * *

Nat Geo used to be a fortress of journalistic and scientific integrity. It seems that their programming now is focused on the competition and completely hooked on the ratings game.

Why don’t they stick to their original competencies that made them big? I want to know more about the Cossacks, Mt. Everest, the Fall of the Roman Empire, Artists of Florence, Boxer Rebellion, the fishing villages of Hokkaido, the Taj Mahal, Tabon caves of Palawan, migratory birds’ migration and marine life.

* * *

Floyd Mayweather sure knows when to visit the Philippines. It is the month of MAY when the WEATHER is just fine.

* * *

Aside from removing the lens cap before shooting, here’s one basic photography tip that we should develop: “Free your mind, see through your heart, feel with your eyes and speak through your lenses.”

* * *

We miss our mothers when they’re gone, don’t miss them when they’re still around. Happy Mother’s Day to all.

* * *

I commend the quick response of new NCRPO Chief Director Camilo Cascolan – all members of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 11’s Drug Enforcement Unit were immediately relieved from their posts. Ordered relieved were nine police officers linked to extortion: PO2 Noel Sanchez, PO2 Dennis Eria, PO1 Edward Ramos, PO1 Michael Eric Ramirez, PO1 Ray John Rodriguez, PO1 Gaudencio Escoton, PO1 Sepzon Suclad, PO1 John Ryan Rodriguez, and PO1 Leny Atma. Cascolan said the preventive suspension of 11 police officers comes after allegations of a drug-related extortion try were brought to his attention.

Also relieved were QCPD station 11 commander Supt. Igmedio Bernaldez and Station Drug Enforcement Unit head Chief Inspector Erwin Guevarra.

You have to watch this energetic General perform his mandate in a low profile manner.

* * *

Congrats, CoA for doing a great job! Your red flags make us feel hopeful and safe.

News – CoA: State children’s hospital’s Dengvaxia procurement violated regulations. COA said “The procurement of dengue tetravalent vaccine amounting to P3 billion was not in accordance with the implementing rules and regulations of Executive Order No. 49, the revised implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) and the memorandum of agreement by and between the DOH and PCMC.”

This is so blatant that Dengvaxia Express was really fueled to run with or without rails.

The public is asking what really happened. Why the rush? Was there a target date? A scintilla of doubt creates a tsunami of discredit. This is not a bridge, this is not a school. This is about the LIFE and DEATH of our children.”

Mr. Aquino, there’s no question about the urgency and the need to curb the dengue epidemic. But what we understand, any vaccination should make us immune from the disease in question and not be prone to any other ill effects of any kind. Even if the objective was justified, why the rush and the mass implementation?

Did it not even occur to you that what you purchased has yet to achieve a stable status for safe use? We disagree with your premise that immediate action had to be taken just so you would not to be accused of dilly-dallying. At P3.5 billion cost of the whole package, don’t you think you have to be 100 percent sure that merchandise is safe for mass distribution? Well, you really have a lot of explaining to do.

* * *

Funny quotes on Mother’s Day:

“Insanity is hereditary; you get it from your children!” – Sam Levenson

“If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?” – Milton Berle

“It is never easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” – Anon

“I’d like to be the ideal mother, but I’m too busy raising my kids.” – Anon

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.