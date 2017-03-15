Anya Resort in Tagaytay to open in April

Anya Resort and Residences, the mixed leisure and residential development of Roxaco Land Corp. in Tagaytay, will open to the public in April, the company announced last week.

“With construction nearing its completion this month, Anya is ready to make its guests experience world-class amenities and services infused with the warmth and hospitality Filipinos are known for,” the company said in a statement.

President and CEO of Roxaco Land Corp. Santi Elizalde said, “We make sure that if we say that we will deliver a project of a certain quality, we will get it done.”

Roxaco Land Corp. is the property unit of Roxas and Company.

A previous project of the company is the Punta Fuego project in Nasugbu, Batangas. “Together with Landco Pacific, we went in and developed a 100-hectare property and started to sell close to 700 open lots. We sold out 650 open lots within a span of 24 months. That in itself speaks about who we are,” added Elizalde.

Located on a 7.2-hectare property about a kilometer from the central business strip of Tagaytay, Anya Resort and Residences is touted as being ideally sited in a quiet natural setting yet still conveniently near retail, entertainment, and other services.

An advantage of Anya is its investment potential, the developer said. “1.5 million people went to Tagaytay a year ago and this year, the number will be around 3 million. You don’t invest in a quiet place; you invest in a place that’s busy,” Andrew Sparrow, Anya’s Project Director said in explaining why the company chose Tagaytay for its latest project.

“If you buy a condo today, maybe you will rent it out for 20 to 40 K a month?” Sparrow continued. “With Anya, you are renting out your condo for 6 to 15 K a night because you are in a luxury center. For occupancy levels, you will be hitting 50 to 75 percent depending on whether it is the weekday or weekend. If nobody stays in your room, that’s also good news. While you won’t have any maintenance, you’ll still make money because it’s a share of everybody who stays in Anya.”

A member of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Anya is expected to attract guests and buyers alike with its word-class resort services offering quality dining, wellness, and relaxation. “The company will be managed by Anya Hospitality Corporation. Formerly Fuego Hotels, it has been around since the mid-90s when we first opened Club Punta Fuego,” Elizalde explained.

In terms of sales, the company said that Anya has been doing well in the market, having sold out the open lots in Phase 1 and briskly selling resort units in Phase 2. The company said that moving forward, Anya will expand into a limited vertical development that will consist of 134 fully serviced condominium units in Phase 3.

The company added that future plans potentially include expanding the Anya brand into Palawan.