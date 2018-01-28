Apayao policemen rescue Chinese robbery victim

FLORA, Apayao: The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China commended the uniformed personnel here for saving a Chinese tourist who was robbed and got lost in this northern part of the country.

Counsellor and Consul General Luo Gang, through a letter of appreciation, expressed his gratitude to Flora town police officers for providing immediate assistance to Changqui Zhuang.

Supt. Dominador Halog Jr., Apayao provincial police director, said Zhuang, was robbed along his way from Ilocos region to Apayao province.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the police officers of the Flora Municipal Police Station for their kindness and assistance,” Gang said in his letter dated January 15.

After his rescue, Zhuang reported to the Chinese embassy that the police officers gave him immediate medical assistance including water, food, clothes and treated as special guest for more than two days.

Gang also thanked Senior Police Officer 1 Joel Angelo and Police Officer 3 Marxis Dumbab for driving at least 14 hours from Apayao to Manila to bring Zhuang to the Chinese Embassy.

Chief Insp. Allen Agwaking of Flora town said policemen initially failed to determine his identity and nationality because the victim has difficulty understanding and speaking English.

“We were lucky that Fire Officer 1 Rolly Alawin and a certain Ricky Uniana helped in translating English into Chinese so that Zhuang could communicate with us,” he said.

Zhuang said through interpreters that he was robbed by unidentified men along the road from Ilocos region on January 8 and got lost until the police saw him aimlessly walking.

Halog said they did not expect to receive such appreciation from the Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of China because “we were just doing our job, but we are so thankful for it.”