APEC council to prioritize 4 areas

The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Philippines will focus on four priority areas next year to attain inclusive growth in the country and the Asia-Pacific.

In a statement on Thursday, the Departmenf of Trade and Industry (DTI) and ABAC Philippines said they would address non-tariff barriers; facilitate the mobility of skilled workers and promote quality workforces; enhance the global presence of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with emphasis on the digital economy and e-commerce; and expand financing availability and accessibility for MSMEs.

“These four themes will be the common priorities of both the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) and ABAC Philippines, as we believe that unlocking the potential of our MSMEs and our people—creating equal opportunities and strengthening their capacities—is key to achieving inclusive, sustained and quality growth in the Philippines,” ABAC Philippines Chairman Tomas Alcantara said.

This comes as APEC Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is continuing its work on developing a cross-border business-to-business (B2B) digital platform that would showcase products, sellers and service providers in the region.

Called the APEC MSME Marketplace, the platform was launched at the SME Ministerial Meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in September.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said his department is “improving the functionalities of the APEC MSME Marketplace, as well as the development and capacity-building programs for Philippine MSMEs, as we aim to mainstream them into the global economy.”