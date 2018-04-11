Apex Mining profit grows 33% to P429M

LISTED firm Apex Mining Co. said on Tuesday its consolidated net income in 2017 jumped 33 percent to P429 million on the back of higher output and improved average metal prices.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Apex Mining said parent company net income rose 14 percent to P503 million in 2017 from P441 million in 2016.

Revenue for the period amounted to P4.1 billion, or 17 percent higher than that of the previous year, driven by the record output of the company’s Maco mine in Compostela Valley of 60,185 ounces of gold and 315,525 ounces of silver in 2017.

Increased milling throughput in 2017 and better mill recovery—averaging 82.8 percent as compared to 80.3 percent recovery in 2016–contributed to the higher metal output in 2017, Apex Mining said.

“Overall, we are gratified by the accomplishments of the Company in this third year of continued earnings growth. This would not have been possible without the dedication and cooperation of the Company’s workforce who exerted exemplary efforts to improve efficiency and productivity at the Maco mine,” said Walter W. Brown, President and CEO.

Apex Mining said higher metal prices contributed to the record annual revenue generated last year. Prices averaged at $1,265 per ounce gold and $17.10 per ounce silver for the Maco mine’s shipments during the year, compared to $1,255 per ounce gold and $17.50 per ounce silver in 2016.

At the Sangilo mine of Itogon-Suyoc Resources, Inc. (ISRI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apex Mining, installation of the ball mill sourced from the Paracale Gold Project is 90 percent accomplished, the company said.

Apex Mining said the initial milestone target for the Sangilo mine is “to obtain all the requirements for 200 tonnes per day production, eventually to be increased to 400 tonnes per day while the long-term objective is for an installed capacity of 1,900 tonnes per day within the succeeding five years.”

The company’s compliance with mining regulations was affirmed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources audit in 2016. It also obtained its ISO 14001-2015 certification on environmental management systems from Certification International in compliance with DENR requirements.

Apex Mining is the parent firm of Monte Oro Resources and Energy Inc. (MORE), which has a processing plant located in Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, through Paracale Gold Limited.

MORE has other mining interests in other countries under Minas de Oro Mongol LLC (in Mongolia), National Prosperity Gold Production Group Ltd (in Myanmar), Monte Oro Mining Company, Ltd. and MORE Minerals SL (both in Sierra Leone), and Gold Mines of Uganda Ltd. (in Uganda). EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ