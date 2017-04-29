APL adds another Manila connection

FOR the second time in less than a month, shipper American Presidents Line (APL) has added a new route with a connection in Manila.

APL inaugurated the new China Southeast Asia Service 6 (CS6) on Wednesday. This follows the addition of its CS5 service, connecting Manila with Busan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Xingang, China, on April 9.

“Introduced to expand APL’s network coverage of China with Indonesia, the new CS6 service complements APL’s China-Southeast Asia Service 1 (CS1) that serves the South China-Indonesia trade lane, to offer shippers a direct connection from key North China exports areas in Lianyungang and Qingdao to the major Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Surabaya. Coupled with its competitive transit times from Indonesia to Manila, the CS6 service provides a valuable intra-Asia proposition for APL customers’ shipping needs,” the shipper said in its announcement of the new route.|

The first sailing of the new CS6 service started from Lianyungang on Wednesday, and will call at Lianyungang, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, and Shantou, China; Hong Kong; Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; and both the North and South Harbors in Manila before returning to Lianyungang via Hong Kong. The transit time for the entire route is 35 days.