APL, CNC open new connections between Manila and EAsia

Shipping companies APL (American Presidents Line) and CNC (Cheng Lie Navigation Co.) have announced new routes connecting Manila with Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Xingang, China.

“We will be launching the China Southeast Asia Service 5 (CS5), a new weekly short sea service, which directly connects North and Central China to Manila,” APL said in a statement.

The route will call at Xingang and Qingdao, China; two terminals at Busan, South Korea; Shanghai, China; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Manila South Harbor and North Harbor (Manila International Container Terminal), then returning to Xingang.

“The new service offers competitive transit times from Manila to North China, and connects to APL’s global network via Kaohsiung,” the company said.

The first sailing on the new service will be on April 9.

Meanwhile, CNC also announced the start of a new service connecting Manila to Taiwan, China, and Japan.

“CNC is pleased to announce a new coverage, JT6 service, from Japan through Taiwan and South China to Manila,” commencing on April 7, the company said.

The new route will start at Osaka, and call at Kobe, Yokohama, and Tokyo in Japan; Kaohsiung; Xiamen, Hong Kong, Shekou, and Nansha in Japan; and both North and South Harbors in Manila.

“The service offers competitive advantages with a direct connection between Japan and Manila, and our first direct connection from Xiamen to Manila,” CNC said.