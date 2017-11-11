Apostolic nuncio arrives in Manila

The newly appointed apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia arrived in Manila on Friday.

Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales and other officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) welcomed Caccia together with incoming CBCP President and Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, Bishop John Du of Leyte, Bishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa and Bishop Francisco de Leon of Antipolo.

Caccia was also greeted by the CBCP General Secretariat, former ambassador to the Holy See Leonida Vera and Argentinian Ambassador to the Philippines, Roberto Bosch.

Pope Francis appointed Caccia as Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines last September 14. He replaced Archbishop Giuseppe Pinto who was named nuncio to Croatia.

As the apostolic nuncio, Caccia will represent the Pope and the Holy See before the local Catholic Church and to the civil authorities. He will also be the dean of the Diplomatic Corps in the Philippines.