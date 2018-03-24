Apotheosis

for Tatay
In those days,
I always looked at you
with awe and fear:
your towering height,
your pillar of presence
at the dinner table,
your voice, loud and clear,
like a god’s.
Did I ever tell you
that my knees would shake
at the mere sound of my name
from your mouth,
from wherever you were
in the house,
and relief would come—
like sunlight splayed beneath the door—
when you tell me
my latest drawing was good;
or you just wanted coffee,
the morning paper,
your pack of Marlboros,
or your back scratcher,
and not—thank heavens—
my report card,
my week’s homework
or my checklist of chores?
Did I ever tell you
that in those days,
I always thought
that love was you
marching down the stairs
in your black leather shoes,
love pausing
by the landing,
looking up
at the sacred image of Christ,
making the sign of the cross,
murmuring reverential words
before you set out for the day?
I thought that was love:
formidable, prayerful,
earth-shaking, shattering,
and yet—
a god that bows
before his own lord.
In those days
I did not know I was learning
what there was in love,
that there was everything:
fear,
awe,
release,
relief,
and yes,
faith.
