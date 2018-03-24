Apotheosis

for Tatay

In those days,

I always looked at you

with awe and fear:

your towering height,

your pillar of presence

at the dinner table,

your voice, loud and clear,

like a god’s.

Did I ever tell you

that my knees would shake

at the mere sound of my name

from your mouth,

from wherever you were

in the house,

and relief would come—

like sunlight splayed beneath the door—

when you tell me

my latest drawing was good;

or you just wanted coffee,

the morning paper,

your pack of Marlboros,

or your back scratcher,

and not—thank heavens—

my report card,

my week’s homework

or my checklist of chores?

Did I ever tell you

that in those days,

I always thought

that love was you

marching down the stairs

in your black leather shoes,

love pausing

by the landing,

looking up

at the sacred image of Christ,

making the sign of the cross,

murmuring reverential words

before you set out for the day?

I thought that was love:

formidable, prayerful,

earth-shaking, shattering,

and yet—

a god that bows

before his own lord.

In those days

I did not know I was learning

what there was in love,

that there was everything:

fear,

awe,

release,

relief,

and yes,

faith.