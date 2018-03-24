Saturday, March 24, 2018
    POETRY

    Apotheosis

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    for Tatay

    In those days,
    I always looked at you
    with awe and fear:
    your towering height,
    your pillar of presence
    at the dinner table,
    your voice, loud and clear,
    like a god’s.

    Did I ever tell you
    that my knees would shake
    at the mere sound of my name
    from your mouth,
    from wherever you were
    in the house,
    and relief would come—
    like sunlight splayed beneath the door—
    when you tell me
    my latest drawing was good;
    or you just wanted coffee,
    the morning paper,
    your pack of Marlboros,
    or your back scratcher,
    and not—thank heavens—
    my report card,
    my week’s homework
    or my checklist of chores?

    Did I ever tell you
    that in those days,
    I always thought
    that love was you
    marching down the stairs
    in your black leather shoes,
    love pausing
    by the landing,
    looking up
    at the sacred image of Christ,
    making the sign of the cross,
    murmuring reverential words
    before you set out for the day?
    I thought that was love:
    formidable, prayerful,
    earth-shaking, shattering,
    and yet—
    a god that bows
    before his own lord.


    In those days
    I did not know I was learning
    what there was in love,
    that there was everything:
    fear,
    awe,
    release,
    relief,
    and yes,
    faith.

    .
