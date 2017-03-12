Application for 2017 Korean speech contest now open

Filipinos fluent in speaking Korean language are once again invited to take part in the 2017 Korean Speech Contest.

Organized by The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), United Korean Community Association (UKCA) and University of the Philippines, interested parties are required to compose an original speech that would relate to the main topic of “My Treasure.”

The length of the speech must be a minimum of four minutes to a maximum of five minutes. Speech content must be originally composed by the contestant and is not plagiarized from previous works.

Applicants may submit their forms on or before March 22, with the announcement of qualified applicants on March 25. Contest is open to Filipino citizens of all ages with good proficiency in Korean language. They must not have lived or stayed in Korea for more than one year in the past three years.

In 2016, the Korean Speech Contest was held together with TESDA, the Korean Community Associations, and Ateneo De Manila University. Korean language speakers from Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Baguio, Pampanga, and Manila participated in the competition.

This year KCC will be holding the 2017 Korean Speech Contest regional competitions on April 1 in the cities of Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Pampanga and Manila. Winners of the regional leg will compete in the grand finals which will be held on April 29 at University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.

The Korean Speech Contest aims to promote the Korean language to Filipinos. It encourages the learners of Korean language to enhance their skills in the speaking language.

Regional grand prize winners will win P5,000 and a round trip to Manila to compete in the grand finals. The grand winner for the grand finals competition will win a round trip to Korea courtesy of Korean Tourism Organization and a cash prize of P15,000.

Complete guidelines of the contest are available at http://koreanculture.ph.