Application for SHS voucher program ends

Today is the last day for the filing of applications for the senior high school (SHS) voucher program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) issued the reminder on Thursday, adding the results will be released on March 31 and will be posted on its website, www.deped.gov.ph.

The online application is part of the Education department’s efforts to widen access to the benefits of the senior high school voucher program which grants financial support to poor but deserving senior high school students who need to extend their high school studies for two years under the K-to-12 program.

Under the program, students are provided with a subsidy that enables them to get a discount on tuition and other school fees.

For this year, the DepEd allotted P24 billion for the senior high school voucher program, also known as e-Gatspe (extended Government Assistance for Students and Teachers in Private Education).

The allocation will cover an estimated 1.4 million student grantees who will enroll in Grades 11 and 12 in private schools in the coming school year.

The voucher values range from a minimum of P8,750 to a maximum of P22,500.