Applications for CHED-PAEF Fulbright scholarships now open

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) on Friday officially announced the call for applications for the second batch of Fulbright-CHED scholars for academic year 2018-2019.

The Fulbright-CHED Scholarships enable qualified faculty and staff from higher educational institutions to pursue master’s and doctoral studies, including thesis or dissertation research, in academic institutions in the United States.

“We are truly grateful for PAEF, and of course the US Embassy, for working with us in this endeavor. Indeed, the Fulbright-CHED Scholarship program not only enriches the personal and professional development of our faculty and staff but also pays homage to the long lasting commitment between the Philippines and the United States to improve the quality of higher education in the country,” CHED chairperson Patiricia Licuanan said in her speech during the ceremonial signing of the renewed Memorandum of Agreement in Makati City.

Licuanan is also looking forward to developing the second batch of Fulbright-CHED scholars into leaders in their respective fields, institutions, and communities.

“Following our first year of implementation, what has truly moved and encouraged us has been the stories of our grantees. The research studies they plan to undertake are full of promise. Aside from their own professional development, they are really centered on developing a positive impact in their communities,” Licuanan added.

The partnership between CHED and PAEF formally started on September 20, 2016, establishing the Fulbright-CHED Scholarships.

Of the total 72 applications received, 17 were approved and will be taking their graduate degrees in various disciplines, including but not limited to Socio-Cultural Anthropology, Agricultural Education, Fisheries Technology, and Maritime Law and Policy.

Joice San Andres, a Fulbright-CHED scholar from Central Luzon State University, shared her reflection on what the scholarship means to her professionally and to her students.

“The CHED-Fulbright Program has an important role in molding educators in the Philippine tertiary level as world-class academicians and researchers that will mentor Filipino students to become globally-competitive,” San Andres said.