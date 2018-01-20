Apply now: No more height ceiling for future policemen

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has announced that there shall be no more height requirement for applicants to the Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance examinations as long as they have a bachelor’s degree and are not more than 30 years old.

Rogelio Casurao, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer, at the same time also announced on Friday the activation of the On-Line Examination Application Scheduling System (OLEASS) through the websites www.napolcom.gov.ph or www.napolcom-oleass.com for the nationwide conduct of the PNP Entrance and Promotional Examinations.

The examinations are to be held on April 22.

The online application schedules are from January 29 to February 2 for the PNP entrance examinations; February 5 to 9 for the Police Officer (PO) examinations; and February 12 to 16 for the Senior Police Officer (SPO), Inspector (INSP) and Superintendent (SUPT) examinations.

The OLEASS shall be opened at 12:00 noon onward on January 29 for the entrance examinations, February 5 for the PO examinations and February 12 for the SPO, INSP and SUPT examinations.

Applicants with confirmed schedules shall be sent an auto-generated email instructing them to access a link

where they could enter required information in the online application form.

Only applicants with printed confirmation letters and filled-up electronic examination application forms shall be entertained at the Napolcom Regional Offices during their scheduled appointment dates.

The period of filing of applications is from February 19 to March 19, 2018.

The OLEASS allows entrance examination applicants to choose the examination center where they want to take the tests regardless of their place of residence.

For the promotional examination applicants, the examination center is automatically assigned by the computer system based on the home address or unit/assignment address provided by the police applicants.

Police Officers I (PO1) whose appointments are temporary for lack of appropriate eligibility are also required to take the entrance tests.

The Promotional Examinations are open exclusively to all qualified uniformed members of the PNP who meet the minimum qualification standards for examination in terms of rank and eligibility.

Civilian applicants must bring the printed confirmation letter and electronic application form; two recent, identical and color 1”x1” ID pictures with white background and complete name tag (for PNP members, the name tag should indicate the rank before the name); one legal size window envelope with P17 worth of mailing stamp; transcript of scholastic records with Special Order issued by the Commission on Higher Education and diploma; and birth certificate in security paper issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority or certified true copy of the birth certificate issued by the Local Civil Registrar and duly authenticated by the PSA.

For a PO1 with temporary appointment, a certified true copy of Attested Appointment, Plantilla Appointment or Special Order is also required for submission.

Applicants for the Promotional Examinations should submit the first three requirements mentioned above; a certified true copy of Attested Appointment, Plantilla Appointment or PNP Absorption Order; and a Report of Rating/Certification issued by the Napolcom Central Office, Civil Service Commission Certificate of Eligibility and/or Professional; Regulation Commission Board Certificate.

The examination fee is P400 for the PNP entrance and PO examinations; P450 for the SPO examinations ; P500 for the INSP examinations; and P600 for the SUPT examinations.