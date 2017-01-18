‘Apprentice’ alum sues Trump for defamation

LOS ANGELES: President-elect Donald Trump was hit with a defamation lawsuit on Tuesday by a former contestant on his reality television show “The Apprentice” who had previously accused him of sexual misconduct. Summer Zervos’s lawsuit claims that Trump lied when responding to allegations that he tried to kiss and grope her without her consent. “Trump has debased and denigrated Zervos with false statements about her,” the lawsuit says. Trump, who faced a series of sexual misconduct accusations during the campaign, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to sue the women behind the claims. “All of these liars will be sued after the election is over,” he said at a rally in Pennsylvania in October. He has yet to file suit.

AFP