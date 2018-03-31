April 2 non-working holiday in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Malacanñang issued a proclamation declaring April 2 as a special non-working holiday in Bataan in commemoration of the 220th birth anniversary of Filipino poet Francisco Balagtas Baltazar. Born in Bigaa, Bulacan on April 2, 1788, Baltazar transferred to Orion, Bataan in 1840 where worked as a clerk of court. He married local lass Juana Tiambengto in 1842 with whom he had four children. He stayed in Orion from 1840 to February 20, 1862 where he died at age 74. Several activities for the occasion are scheduled at the Hardin ni Balagtas in Barangay Wakas where a bronze statue of the great Filipino poet and orator can be seen facing the sea as if writing. One of his greatest poems was Florante at Laura.