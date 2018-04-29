‘April bullet rain’ remembers 2003 heroism in Lanao Sur 

FIFTEEN years on April 26, a Muslim secessionist group laid siege to the coastal towns of Maigo and Kolambugan in Lanao del Sur and slaughtered more than 25 civilians.

The gruesome incident may have been largely forgotten by now and many of those who joined the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on that day may have changed from combatant to farmer or even a professional working overseas. It was also then when the MILF’s Abdurrahman Macapaar alias “Kumander Bravo” became infamous for leading the raids.

Christians in the coastal towns have tried to make sense out of the gruesome event, some calling it “bullets that rained on April day.” Many believed it was the MILF’s retaliation to the all-out war then president Joseph Estrada waged in March 2000, after the group attacked Kauswagan town and took hostage hundreds of residents, mostly Christians.

Estrada’s hard line stance against the MILF plunged Mindanao into a state of war. Government forces weakened the capability of the more than 50 MILF camps found within the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) provinces. After a string of military operations, Camp Abubakar, the main MILF camp, was captured in July 2000. The national government asserted its sovereignty in its final victory that cost P6 billion.

After experiencing a series of defeats, the MILF had to reestablish itself and replenish its manpower and weapons resources. To do this, they sought the social and logistical support of people and communities – Muslim or Christian – around the camps.

The MILF regrouped and set up a new training camp in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur and another one in Camp Bilal in Munai, Lanao del Norte under Kumander Bravo.

The MILF reportedly sent feelers to some politicians and businessmen in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City, Lanao del Norte asking for support, a move interpreted in many non-Muslim cities and towns as “extortion.”

In April 2003 Lanao del Norte was preparing for the Palarong Pambansa to be held in the Tubod provincial capitol. Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo announced in May that the facility was ready.

One of those who refused to cough up any amount to the group was Mayor Rafael Rizalda of Maigo. Lanao del Norte second district Rep. Abdullah Dimaporo, reportedly said that even if the Palaro games would not be held in their place, they will not give the MILF anything.

Maigo stands out as an example of people’s courage in Christian communities who resist Muslim dominance. While Maigo has about three barangay (villages) populated by Muslim Maranaos, it is a predominantly Catholic Christian-populated town.

About 13 people were shot in Maigo and seven in Kolambugan most of whom were unarmed civilians, while some were just passing by traveling from Pagadian City to Iligan. But there were no reported death counts in Maigo as a result of the armed encounter.

Turnaround

Sometime in the last quarter of 2002, the MILF captured about 10 members of the paramilitary Citizens’ Armed Forces Geographical Units (Cafgu) while they were on patrol in Baloi, Lanao del Norte.

After some time in captivity, the MILF decided to release the Cafgus as a gesture of “goodwill.” The MILF central command invited a number of media groups to witness the release of the Cafgus to the International Committee of the Red Cross. It was a widely publicized event.

They were released in Piagapo, one of the bastions of the MILF under the command of Yahyah Lucsadato. Aside from the national news organizations and wires, BBC News even sent a team to the town to witness the release of the prisoners.

It was completed successfully with no violent incidents and the MILF earned social esteem points out of the public relations move. Some say it was a way to recoup its “social recognition loss” after the series of defeats in a national war.

But on April 26, 2003, local radio reporters were providing a minute-by-minute account of the MILF’s pre-dawn attack on Maigo and Kolambugan, 30 kilometers from Iligan.

About 500 members of the 5th Division of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) led by Kumander Bravo swooped down from the southern end of Maigo, the neighboring town of Munai where Camp Bilal, a major MILF stronghold, is located. The rebels passed through the town of Tangkal located directly south of Maigo, and later traversed the swath of land in Barangay Inoma.

Col. Ernesto Boac, 401st Infantry Brigade commanding officer, said 10 civilians were killed when MILF guerrillas attacked a vehicle carrying fish in Barangay Kulasihan, Maigo at about 5:30 a.m. of April 26.

MILF combatants also reportedly shot Super 5 driver Reymart Duhaylungsod and his passenger Emma Vivad along the national highway.

Maigo’s defense

Alerted by the rebels’ presence, Mayor Rizalda set up a blocking force in Barangay Mentring and led the fighting against about 60 MILF members who attacked the municipal hall in Barangay Poblacion and prevented them from occupying the town center despite the delay in military reinforcement.

Reminiscing on the event in 2013, this writer talked to the mayor about the Maigo “war” that lasted for about two days. He said there was a simultaneous attack on the nearby Philippine Army camp in Barangay Claro Mayo Recto and Poblacion.

Soldiers defended the camp and some came to Rizalda’s aid. “We had volunteer fighters from Poblacion and from other nearby villages who defended the center of Maigo,” he said.

An MILF squad blocked the national highway preventing buses and cars from passing through. The squad placed explosives on the strategic Barongison Bridge on Claro M. Recto, destroying a portion of it. The bridge links the national highway from Iligan City and other northwestern towns with the cities of Pagadian, Ozamiz and even Zamboanga.

Paths to Maigo

Based on observations and reports of victims after the attack, Maigo officials concluded that some MILF rebels were already in the villages of Inoma and Mentring, staying in some of the houses of Maranao Muslims days before the attack.

From Inoma, the rebels that blew up Barongison Bridge and used a trail (“pandalan” in Visayan dialect) to traverse the area from Inoma leading to Santa Cruz and Liangan West to avoid detection by residents. They exited at Liangan West.

The other group, estimated by the Army to be about 60 combatants, proceeded to the north and harassed residents along the way in Mentring and Poblacion, the town center where Rizalda and his men stood their ground and fought the rebels until they were repulsed.

After the attack, the military went in hot pursuit of Kumander Bravo who was reported to have been killed.

But Bravo is alive and well today. He appeared recently in a video message on Facebook. Dressed in full battle regalia, he was advocating for the strict implementation of the Sharia’h law in all Muslim communities in the country.

Meeting Bravo

I had a face-to-face talk with Bravo and his men together with about four reporters from the national media and officers of two non-government organizations.

About a week after the attack, the national news agencies were scrambling to get a first-hand information from Bravo himself. Michael Fajatin of GMA-7 news, who was in constant communication with the MILF commander called me and said Bravo was willing to accommodate a limited number of media personnel to interview him at an undisclosed location.

From Iligan, on a vehicle the MILF provided, we proceeded to Balo-i town later crossing the border to Pantao Ragat where after a 60-minute ride, we stopped and trekked towards a hilly area.

After an hour, the climb got steeper and we passed through a thickly forested area where we followed the meandering path of a bunker or trench.

Coming out in the open, we were met by a group of fierce-looking young rebels, about 13 to 17 years old, carrying assault weapons aimed at us. My fear of the unknown turned into a fear of being punctured by an M-16 bullet. A slight touch on the trigger could mean death for all of us.

Just in time, Bravo’s aide arrived on a motorbike and guided us to the commander’s lair.

Bravo was ensconced among the large boulders on the highest peak of Munai town surrounded by his men. The exclusive area was near Camp Bilal. From this vantage point, it would take only a few hours trek down to the south end of Maigo.

The press conference took the form of a one-on-one session. Bravo suggested that only one member of the media would interview him one at a time. I felt like waiting in line for confession, but the one-on-one did not take too long since Bravo was concise and direct in his response.

I asked him the reason for the armed attacks on civilians in the two Lanao del Norte towns. His answer was terse, “Orders from above.”

There was no further elaboration, only an exchange of pleasantries after that extremely brief interview. We were then escorted back to Iligan where we arrived at about 9 p.m.

MILF apology

Bravo’s reply was more enigmatic than informative. But Ghadzali Jaafar, MILF vice-chairman for political affairs said on April 27, that several top senior officers of their group have decided to hold a probe on the reported death in Maigo of 13 civilians.

He said there is a standing order that civilians shouldn’t be harmed much more killed in any of their attacks. “We apologize for this and rest assured that we will be investigating as to why it happened,” he told Sunstar Cagayan de Oro.

Jaafar said “proper and just punishment even death” will be imposed on the MILF members who shot Super 5 driver Duhaylungsod and his passenger.

“The MILF apologised for these attacks which were presented as a failure in command,” as mentioned in the Refugee Review Tribunal (RRT) Report.

The RRT based in Australia conducted extensive research on the activities of the MILF in Lanao del Norte from 2003 to 2007 and the organization submitted its report to the public in April 2007.