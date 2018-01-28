Aquino, 2 Cabinet execs face raps over release of anti-dengue funds ahead of 2016 polls–VACC lawyer

FORMER President Benigno Aquino 3rd, two of his Cabinet secretaries and past and incumbent officials of the Department of Health (DoH) face election law offenses for releasing funds for the anti-dengue vaccination program shortly before the May 2016 polls.

Election lawyer Manuelito Luna said on Sunday that formal charges would be filed this week before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against Aquino, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, former Health Secretary Janet Garin and others concerned for violation of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits the release of public funds, construction of public works, appointment or hiring of new employees, filling up of new positions, and giving salary increases, among others, 45 days before the regular election and 30 days before a special election.

Luna told The Manila Times that the respondents committed an indictable offense for their alleged failure to secure an exemption from the Comelec en banc when they implemented the anti-dengue program, and as well as effect the subsequent disbursement of the P3.5 billion fund for the purpose of buying Dengvaxia on March 2016 or two months before the synchronized national and local elections in May of the same year.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and Dr. Francis Cruz, a former health consultant will file the complaint, said Luna, who is also a member of the VACC.

“VACC’s due diligence indicates that no prior Comelec exemption had been sought and issued making the release, disbursement or expenditure of over P3 billion in taxpayers’ money during the election ban unlawful under Sec. 261 (v) and (j), of the OEC and, thus, indictable,” Luna said.

The offense, the lawyer said, carried a penalty of more than six years imprisonment without probation and not subject to pardon without the concurrence of the Comelec en banc.

Records show that more than 800,000 school children had been inoculated with Dengvaxia, including some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP). The controversial vaccine is being blamed for the death of 26 school children.

Luna clarified though that the VACC’s case has nothing to do with the death of the children but on the failure of the dispensing authority then to secure an exemption from the Comelec.

“Purely on their failure to observe the election ban and for their failure to obtain exemption from the Comelec,” he added.

Records showed that on March 2016, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had even asked the Comelec for exemption for the implementation of its programs during election period, which included the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps), Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, and the Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The controversy over Dengvaxia broke out in late 2017 when Sanofi Pasteur, the French pharmaceutical giant, which manufactured the vaccine, admitted that the drug posed a risk to first-time dengue victims who have been inoculated prior to acquiring the disease.

The firm has since promised to refund part of the P3.5 billion.

In a statement, Sanofi said: “Our decision to reimburse for unused doses is not related to any safety or quality issue with Dengvaxia®. Rather Sanofi Pasteur hopes that this decision will allow us to be able to work more openly and constructively with the DoH to address the negative tone towards the dengue vaccine in the Philippines today.”

“Sanofi Pasteur strongly believes that this tone is due to a misunderstanding of the benefits and risks associated with the dengue vaccine and a lack of awareness amongst the general public, particularly parents of vaccinated children, that the overall benefit of dengue vaccination remains positive in high endemic countries like the Philippines,” it said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL