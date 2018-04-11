Aquino, 2 former Cabinet execs must be prosecuted for Dengvaxia mess—Senate blue ribbon

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd, and some of his Cabinet officials are primary conspirators in the controversial procurement and use of the Dengvaxia vaccine in the country and must be held criminally liable, the Senate Blue Ribbon committee recommended in its report.

“Aquino is responsible because he had caused the purchase of Dengvaxia and in the process caused irreversible damage, possibly death, to children; anxiety, sleepless nights, mental anguish and unnecessary expense on the part of the parents and guardians,” the blue ribbon said in its report, which was presented by its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, to the Senate media on Wednesday morning.

Apart from Aquino, the committee also recommended the prosecution of former Cabinet secretaries Florencio Abad, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Janette Garin of the Department of Health (DOH).

The Blue Ribbon committee that conducted a total of seven hearings on the anti-dengue vaccine controversy found that there was undue haste in the government’s procurement of Dengvaxia, developed by the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

The reports particularly cited the speedy disbursement of the special allotment release order (SARO) for the purchase of P3.5 billion worth of anti-dengue vaccines despite having no allocation approved by Congress.

“To get SARO alone is very hard, but to get SARO from savings of this magnitude of P3.5 billion leaves no doubt that it can only be done with the president’s knowledge and approval,” the committee said.

The report also pointed out that the questioned use of savings in the premises coupled with the absence of legislative appropriation to provide funding support in an “egregious error that has raised red flags.”

“Clearly the alleged use of savings, absent any supporting legislative appropriation to purchase the anti-dengue vaccine, is assailable as legally and constitutionally infirm,” the report added.

The committee found Aquino guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance and has violated the human rights of parents of Filipino children who were inoculated by Dengvaxia.

“The greatest sin and transgression of Aquino was to put the lives of Filipino children in grave peril. He simply did not care. This is in keeping with the character of the President. During the Mamasapano tragedy, he did not even visit the bodies of the fallen Special Action Force,” the report stated.

More than 830,000 school children have been inoculated with Dengvaxia under the anti-dengue mass immunization program in 2016.

The DOH during the Aquino administration proceeded with the mass vaccination even when the clinical trials on Dengvaxia have not been completed.

The DOH has reported at least 62 deaths, mostly of children, who were reported tp have received Dengvaxia. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA