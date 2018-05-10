Aquino, 21 govt officials face plunder, graft, malversation raps over dengvaxia mess

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd, three of his Cabinet officials and several incumbent and former government officials are facing a plunder, graft, and malversation complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the procurement of anti-dengue vaccines and the implementation of the anti-dengue immunization program.

In a complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday, Aquino was named respondent, along with former Budget secretary Florencio Abad; former Executive secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr.; and former Health secretary Janette Garin.

Also named respondents were:

Health Undersecretaries Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, Mario Villaverde; former Health undersecretaries Vicente Belizario Jr., Kenneth Hartigan-Go, and Nemesio Gako; and Health Assistant Secretaries Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago Jr.; former Health Financial Management Service director Laureano Cruz; Irma Asuncion, former director of the Health Disease Prevention and Control Bureau; Maria Joyce Ducusin; Mar Wynn Bello; Health Director 4 Ariel Valencia, Health Director 4 Leonita Gorgolon, and Health Director 4 Rio Magpantay; Julius Lecciones; and Yolanda Oliveros, former head executive assistant to Garin.

“Examination of the above timeline and the testimonies of various resource persons who testified under oath during the Senate hearings revealed glaring anomalies and irregularities in the licensing processes, allocation of funds, procurement and implementation of the Dengvaxia mass immunization by herein Respondents…,” the complainants alleged in the complaint.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who leads the legal committee of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, and National President Diego Magpantay of the Citizens Crime Watch Association, Inc. filed the complaint.

Aquino “is ready to respond to their unfounded complaints when required to do so,” according to Abigail Valte who was deputy presidential spokesperson during his term as president.

Meanwhile, Abad said that it was “difficult to respond” because he has not seen the complaint “[b]ut, nonetheless, I am certain and confident that no fraud nor any irregularity accompanied the procurement of the vaccines. So the complaint is baseless.” REINA TOLENTINO