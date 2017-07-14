FORMER President Benigno Aquino 3rd will appeal the Ombudsman’s order to file criminal charges against him over a botched anti-terror raid in Maguindanao province in 2015 that left 44 police commandos killed, his spokesman said on Friday.

In a statement, Aquino spokesman Abigail Valte said the former president, with his legal team, was studying the Ombudsman’s decision.

“Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd received the order of the Ombudsman this afternoon and is currently studying it with his lawyers, with the end view of filing a motion for reconsideration,” Valte said.

“An initial reading shows that there may have been a misappreciation of some facts surrounding the incident, leading to some erroneous conclusions. He will seek to clarify the same through a motion for reconsideration,” she added.

On Friday, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ordered Aquino charged with usurpation of authority and violation of the anti-graft and corrupt practices act. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

READ: Ex-president Aquino to be charged with graft over Mamasapano massacre

