Aquino: ‘Complaint baseless, I did nothing wrong’

FORMER President Benigno S. Aquino 3rd on Thursday maintained that he did nothing wrong when his administration effected the distribution of the anti-dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, on over 800,000 individuals, mostly children, in 2016.

“Wala po akong ginawang mali (I did nothing wrong),” Aquino said in a press conference at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday to submit his counter-affidavit against a complaint alleging that he violated the Omnibus Election Code when he ordered the administration of Dengvaxia during the campaign period for the May 2016 presidential elections.

Aquino said he ordered the purchase of the vaccine on March 9, 2016, way before the ban on the implementation of government programs on March 25.

Aquino said the immunization program, which cost the government P3.6 billion, underwent the legal process and it was implemented to arrest the soaring incidents of dengue cases around the country.

He added that it was clear that the case was meant to harass him and some of his officials.

He said the complaint against him, and former budget secretary Florencio Abad and health secretary Garin was “walang laman (baseless),” as he expressed confidence that it would eventually be dismissed by the Comelec.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) filed the complaint against Aquino, Garin and Abad.

The Senate also recommended filing of charges against the three on Wednesday. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL, ARIC JOHN SY CUA