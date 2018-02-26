Aquino defends purchase of Dengvaxia, says proper procedures followed

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd defended his decision to order the purchase Dengvaxia, saying proper procurement procedures were followed prior to the release of the anti-dengue vaccine to the public.

“Sinundan natin lahat ng guideline kung paano gagamitin . . .at kung saan ang target nito,” said Aquino when asked during the hearing of the Committees of Health and Good Government and Public Accountability of the House of Representatives on Monday on whether there was a process his administration followed before the release of the drug.

(We followed all the guidelines on how and where this will be used.)

Aquino said he would not have allowed the distribution of Dengvaxia unless a clinical trial was done.

“There is a process that we should follow before giving vaccines to the public,” said Aquino.

At the same time, Aquino said his decision was also based on the increase in the number of dengue cases from 2012-2013. DANIELLE ARAGON





