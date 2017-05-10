Aquino govt spared other pork scammers – Lacson

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday disclosed that there were political personalities involved in the multibillion-peso Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam who were not included in the cases filed by the Aquino administration.

Lacson said he was one of those who was given by the camp of Janet Lim-Napoles a list of government officials and other individuals linked to the pork barrel scam in 2014.

The senator received a draft of the affidavit of Mrs. Napoles from her husband Jimmy Napoles during a meeting when Lacson was the Aquino administration’s Presidential Adviser on Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

He said Napoles provided a list of names of legislators and other officials who had dealings with her and her foundations over the years.

“The list was shared to me through the husband and the son and the same list I think was submitted to Sen. Guingona 3rd at the time,” Lacson added, referring to former Sen. Teofisto Guingona, who was then the chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee investigating the PDAF scam.

He said there were those on the list who were not included in the plunder and graft cases filed by the Department of Justice.

Lacson, meanwhile, declined to comment on a supposed plan to make Janet Lim-Napoles a state witness when the government reinvestigates the PDAF controversy.

The senator noted that it is not up to prosecutors to determine if Napoles, who was tagged the as the architect of the pork barrel scam, is qualified to be state witness.

Lacson said it is the court that would determine if Napoles could be discharged as state witness.

“My only concern is that when Mrs. Napoles starts pointing fingers, we could be conducting roll call in Camp Crame not in the Senate or in the House of Representatives,” Lacson quipped, referring to the general headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Quezon City.

He clarified that not because the name of a certain political personality is included in the list makes him or her a party to the scam and should be charged.

“It should be based on evidence. There are several names on the list but what evidence Mrs. Napoles could present to back her claims?” Lacson said.

He declined to disclose the identities of the politicians reportedly on the list.