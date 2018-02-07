Aquino invited to House Dengvaxia hearing

FORMER President Benigno Aquino 3rd will be invited to the investigation of the House of Representatives on the controversy surrounding the use of an allegedly defective vaccine in the government’s anti-dengue immunization program.

“We want to get to [the]real issues on what led us into this mess. Wala namang pera sa pondo, sa budget. Bakit biglang nagkaroon? Iyon ba ay spur-of-the-moment decision? Who can answer that? Only the president can. Or was this a planned activity to time with the election campaign. Who can answer that? Only the president, the former president,” Buhay Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr. told reporters in an interview on Wednesday.

(. . .There was no appropriation in the budget. Why were funds suddenly allocated? Was it a spur-of-the-monet decision?)

Atienza made the motion during the hearing jointly conducted by the House Committees on Good Government and Public Accountability and Health on Wednesday in connection with the government purchase and mass distribution of Dengvaxia vaccines.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, who heads the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, approved the motion.

If Aquino agrees to appear before the House, this will be the second time he would testify on the controversy.

The former president first appeared at the Senate that was also investigating the issue.

Dengue, an acute viral infection transmitted to humans by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, may result in death if left untreated.

The Department of Health (DoH) ordered the suspension of the immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, said that recipients of the vaccine were exposed to greater risk if infected with denque for the first time after inoculation.

About 830,000 individuals, mostly children, were given Dengvaxia in a mass immunization program that began under the term of Aquino.

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) reported at least 14 Dengvaxia-related deaths based on autopsies performed on the victims by PAO forensic experts.

The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) negated these findings, citing its own studies where only three of the 14 were found to have “causal association” with Dengvaxia. This means that these deaths may be a result of the vaccine although UP-PGH recommended further research on the findings. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO