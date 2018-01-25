Aquino should own up to Mamasapano tragedy, says former police commander of ‘SAF 44’

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd should face his responsibility in the deaths of the 44 police commandos in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, the former commander of the fallen troops said on Thursday.

Aquino refused to take the blame for the clash between the Special Action Force (SAF) and rogue Islamist fighters under the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on January 25, 2015.

Instead, Aquino blamed then SAF Commander Getulio Napeñas for allegedly lying and disobeying his orders to secure the support of the Philippine Army at the height of the battle.

Napeñas said, however, that nobody wanted what happened at Mamasapano.

“Before kasi maproven [na may kasalanan ako], there should be malice na gumawa ka ng kamalian. Wala kaming malice at wala rin kaming intensyon mamatay yung tao. Pinaghandaan namin yan,” Napeñas told the reporters at the SAF headquarters in Taguig City during the third anniversary commemoration of the massacre.

SAF Director Noli Taliño, who hosted the event, said that “SAF 44” as the slain troops have come to be called should serve as a reminder to Filipinos to fight terrorism.

“Troopers never die, they just fade away,” said Taliño who then served as the deputy chief of the SAF at the time of the brutal encounter.

The families of the “SAF44” were also present in the event.

The 44 police commandos were part of a contingent deployed in Mamasapano to serve a warrant of arrest to alleged Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Bin Hir alias “Marwan,” who was killed on the same day of the massacre.

Aside from Aquino and Napeñas, former PNP Chief Alan Purisima was also facing charges as a result of the botched operation to arrest the terrorist.

A trusted Aquino aide, Purisima planned the police operation while serving his suspension for alleged graft over an allegedly anomalous courier service contract. ROY NARRA