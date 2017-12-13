Aquino may attend Dengvaxia probe in Senate

FORMER president Benigno Aquino 3rd is expected to attend the resumption of the Senate investigation on the alleged questionable purchase of the P3.5 billion Dengavaxia vaccine on Thursday.

Aquino confirmed on Wednesday that he received the invitation of the Blue Ribbon Committee, headed by Sen. Richard Gordon, to attend the inquiry.

It was Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, the former president’s cousin and fellow Liberal Party member, who intimated that the former chief executive would be present at the public hearing.

“My understanding is that he (former president Aquino) is attending (the probe) tomorrow,” the senator said in a text message.

Aquino has expressed willingness to attend the investigation. “We want to participate in telling the truth to the people, as we have always done; at the same time, observing compliance to various laws, rules and traditions,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said that there must be a mechanism that would shield the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from being “corrupted” by giant pharmaceutical companies.

“People’s lives are at stake here. It’s always better to err on the side of caution. Let the axe fall on whoever is responsible. Someone needs to take responsibility on this,” he said.

“In the case of the P3.5-billion dengue vaccine, the role played by the FDA in allowing the use of the dengue vaccine should be exacted with appropriate sanctions,” Sotto said.

He urged fellow senators to look into the possible loopholes in the FDA’s mandate.

“As a regulatory agency tasked to ensure the safety and efficacy of health products, there appears to be gray area in its issuance of certification,” he said.

“Just because it’s FDA-certified, it doesn’t mean that it should be made readily available to the public. The FDA should clearly specify if the product is yet to be proven effective or not or better yet is already backed up by studies on its efficacy, including adverse effects,” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO