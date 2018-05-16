Aquino no-show at DoJ inquiry on Dengvaxia

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd was a no-show during the preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday on the complaint filed by two anti-crime advocacy groups over the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine.

The hearing at the DoJ was presided by a panel of prosecutors led by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rossane Balauag, with Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Hazel Decena Valdez, Assistant State Prosecutors Consuelo Corazon Pazziuagan and Gino Paolo Santiago as members.

The former president sent his lawyer, Mildred Umali, to receive a copy of the complaint.

Former budget secretary Florencio Abad and former health secretary Janette Garin also skipped the inquiry and were represented by their counsels.

The complaint was filed by the Philippine Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Commissioner and Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) lawyer Manuelito Luna, and Eligio Mallari of the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution, Inc. (VPCI).

The VACC and VPCI filed the complaint against them for violation of Section 3 of Republic Act (RA) 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act); Section 65 of RA 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act); Article 220 (Technical Malversation) and Article 365 (Criminal Negligence) of the Revised Penal Code; and other laws.

The DoJ panel gave a new deadline for the submission of counter affidavits, June 4.

Balauag said the respondents must be present at the next hearing at 10 a.m. on June 4 for the submission of counter-affidavits, where they would be required to be present to reaffirm their sworn statements before the DoJ panel.

She pointed out that DoJ panel took cognizance of the case despite the graft aspect of the complaint, stressing that the case also has a criminal aspect – that of violation of the Revised Penal Code, which the DOJ has primary jurisdiction over. The Office of the Ombudsman has primary jurisdiction over graft cases.