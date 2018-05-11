Aquino, others face plunder, graft, malversation complaint

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and other individuals are facing a plunder, graft and malversation complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the procurement of anti-dengue vaccines and the implementation of the anti-dengue immunization program.

In a complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday, Aquino was named respondent along with former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, former Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr. and former Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Janette Garin.

Also named respondents were DoH Undersecretaries Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David and Mario Villaverde; former DoH Undersecretaries Vicente Belizario Jr., Kenneth Hartigan-Go and Nemesio Gako; and DoH Assistant Secretaries Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago Jr.

Also named respondents were former DoH Financial Management Service Director Laureano Cruz; Irma Asuncion, former director of the DoH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau; Maria Joyce Ducusin; Mar Wynn Bello; DoH Director IV Ariel Valencia, DoH Director IV Leonita Gorgolon and DoH Director IV Rio Magpantay; Julius Lecciones; and Yolanda Oliveros, former head executive assistant to Garin.

“Examination of the above timeline and the testimonies of various resource persons who testified under oath during the Senate hearings revealed glaring anomalies and irregularities in the licensing processes, allocation of funds, procurement and implementation of the Dengvaxia mass immunization by herein respondents…,” the complainants alleged in the complaint.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio and national president Diego Magpantay of the Citizens Crime Watch Association Inc. filed the complaint.

Aquino “is ready to respond to… unfounded complaints when required to do so,” according to Abigail Valte who was deputy presidential spokesman during his term as President.

Meanwhile, Abad said it was “difficult to respond” because he has not seen the complaint “[b]ut, nonetheless, I am certain and confident that no fraud nor any irregularity accompanied the procurement of the vaccines. So the complaint is baseless.”

The DoH earlier ordered the suspension of the immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur, the manufacturer of Dengvaxia, said in a statement that “[t]he analysis confirmed that Dengvaxia provides persistent protective benefit against dengue fever in those who had prior infection.”

“For those not previously infected by dengue virus, however, the analysis found that in the longer term, more cases of severe disease could occur following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection,” it said.

Dengue, which is transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is an acute viral infection, which may result in death if left untreated.

The complainants alleged that respondents’ collective acts caused undue injury to children who were inoculated with the anti-dengue vaccine and their parents.