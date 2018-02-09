Aquino seeks suspension of graft case proceedings

FORMER President Benigno Aquino 3rd is asking the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division to suspend proceedings in the cases he is facing, pending resolution of a motion he filed seeking their dismissal.

Aquino is facing charges of graft and usurpation of official functions in connection with the botched police operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao where 44 members of the Special Action Force died in the battle with Moro insurgents on January 2015.

“Mr. Aquino manifests that to date, his Motion to Quash Informations, as well as those of Accused Alan Purisima and Getulio Napeñas, is still pending with this Honorable Court,” the defense said in a Manifestation with Motion dated February 5.

Informations are charge sheets.

The defense said in part that “without prejudice to the pending Motion to Quash Informations, Mr. Aquino intends to file his Pre-trial Brief” and sought five more days or until February 10 to prepare the pre-trial brief because of “the voluminous documents involved in the case.”

“Alternatively, suspend the proceedings pending the resolution of the Motion to Quash Amended Informations,” the defense asked the court.

The court has given Aquino’s camp until February 10 to file the pre-trial brief.

The court, because of pending incidents, tentatively reset Aquino’s arraignment, as well as the pretrial of the cases against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima to February 15.

The cases against Aquino (the graft case and the charge of usurpation of official functions were docketed as SB-17-CRM-2144 and SB-17-CRM-2145, respectively), which were filed in November 2017, were consolidated with the charge of usurpation of official functions (docketed as SB-17-CRM-0120) and the graft case (docketed as SB-17-CRM-0121) filed by the Ombudsman on January 2017 against Purisima and Napeñas. REINA TOLENTINO