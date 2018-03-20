Aquino’s ‘don’t know’ Dengvaxia defense came straight from the movies?

First word

I THOUGHT I had written my final comment on former President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s Dengvaxia defense, with my column on December 16, 2017 (“Aquino’s defense crumbles under ‘first, do no harm’ and ‘do not plunder’ ethical principles”). But I have come across some highly intriguing material that impels me to revisit the subject today.

Aquino is due for questioning on the Dengvaxia scam by the Department of Justice, among several investigations. And he is likely to put up the same defense every time he is asked. I think it only fair that both the prosecution and the defense should know about my startling discovery,

While viewing the other night my DVD copy of the film “The Constant Gardener” (I shall get a copy of John le Carré’s novel tomorrow), I was startled to hear one character intoning almost the same words that Aquino used in professing his innocence in the Dengvaxia tragedy. After reviewing the film and reviewing my notes, I am intrigued enough to think that Aquino and his lawyers lazily lifted his Dengvaxia defense straight from the movie.

At a crucial point of “Gardener,” when accusations are aired about a controversial miracle tuberculosis drug (Dypraxa) being tested in Africa, and Her Majesty’s government is accused of colluding with a wealthy pharmaceutical company, the head of the British Foreign Office utters smugly the crown’s official defense: “The issue is deniability. If nobody told us Dypraxa was causing deaths, none of us can be held responsible.”

Aquino used same words

The words are eerily similar to what Aquino said when he testified at the first Senate Dengvaxia hearing, and what he also said at the surreal press conference he held afterwards. Aquino explained that he made the decision to approve the Dengvaxia purchase because no one in his government objected to the policy.

Aquino also claimed that the choice and purchase of the dengue vaccine was a matter of great urgency for the nation. Public health was under serious threat. He believed that if he did not act, and the situation deteriorated, he would then be blamed for inaction.

In answer to the charge that Dengvaxia was not certified by the proper authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), before the purchase, Aquino claimed that he had ordered Health Secretary Janette Garin to subject Dengvaxia to the requisite processes.

It was typical Aquino rationalization of a grievous mistake committed under his watch. He did not know. He sought to escape responsibility by washing his hands and pointing to others. Remember how he evaded responsibility for the Mamasapano massacre by blaming Gen. Netulio Napeñas for not coordinating with the military?

Copying something said in the movies is not a crime, in itself. But it betrays the extent of Aquino’s dishonesty in dealing with his part in the entire Dengvaxia affair. He still does not recognize the fact that something criminal and horrible happened in this affair, and would not have happened without his imprimatur on the whole deal.

More sinister issues involved

In fact, the Dengvaxia scam is more complex than this.

The larger point I want to make with this column is that The Constant Gardener, the film as well as the novel, alerts us to the larger and more sinister issues involved in the Dengvaxia scam.

It strikes me that the Dengvaxia case is overwhelming the pubic and our investigators, because of the enormity and complexity of the story. The story goes in so many directions and points to so many rascals, our indignation runs out of breath. Instinctively, we want to focus our attention on the dead children and their victimization. But then we also discover that there is a larger story—the scam of the government spending P 3.5 billion on a vaccine that had not yet been approved for international use. Then there is the role of the big pharmaceuticals, taking advantage of our government and a disease scare. Then there is our health agencies and our health officials, our supposed protectors and healers, who were only too eager to adopt Dengvaxia.

The chief service of Gardener is in instructing the viewer and reader to follow the story on several levels. It unfolds at first as a love story, the heroine dies halfway in the narrative, and then it relates the tale in flashback, unraveling many truths and finally rising to a pitch of horror.

A massive conspiracy

In fact, Gardener is about a massive conspiracy. Drugs and pharmaceuticals are at the center of it.

As the drug companies pour AIDS drugs into Africa, are they using their programs to mask the testing of other drugs? “No drug company does something for nothing,” Le Carré has a character observe.

The Constant Gardener, John le Carré’s 2001 novel, tells the story of Justin Quayle, a British diplomat whose activist wife is murdered. Believing there is something behind the murder, he seeks to uncover the truth. In the process, he finds an international conspiracy of corrupt bureaucracy and pharmaceutical money.

Investigating on his own, Quayle discovers that his wife’s murder, reportedly committed by her friend, may have had more sinister roots.

Justin learns that Tessa had uncovered a corporate scandal involving medical experimentation in Africa. KVH (Karel Vita Hudson), a large pharmaceutical company working under the cover of AIDS tests and treatments, is testing a tuberculosis drug that has severe side effects. Rather than help the trial subjects and begin again with a new drug, KVH covered up the side effects and improved the drug only in anticipation of a massive multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis outbreak.

Justin travels the world, often under assumed identities, to reconstruct the circumstances leading to Tessa’s murder. As he begins to piece together Tessa’s final report on the fraudulent drug tests, he learns that the roots of the conspiracy stretch further than he could have imagined; to a German pharma watch NGO, an African aid station, and, most disturbingly to him, to corrupt politicians in the British Foreign Office.

Dengvaxia: Worse than fiction

There is a final irony here. In dumbly copying the words of the British high commissioner to profess his innocence, Aquino unwittingly opens our eyes to the possibility of more sinister plots in the Dengvaxia scam. He prods our investigators to dig deeper and on a broader front.

John le Carré wrote in an afterword for his novel: “By comparison with the reality, my story [is]as tame as a holiday postcard.”

What if our Dengvaxia problem is many times more crooked and deadly than John le Carré’s fictional Dypraxa?

