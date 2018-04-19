Aquino’s killer raps: SAF, EDCA and Dengvaxia

SENATORS Panfilo Lacson and Jose Victor Ejercito can’t believe he conspired in corruption. And if you ask Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, he is “corrupt-free,” as she pronounced in December 2016.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd has impressed millions into thinking that he was incapable of sleaze, mainly by purportedly crusading against the corrupt. That’s why Lacson and Ejercito are reluctant to sign the Senate blue ribbon committee report on the Dengvaxia fiasco.

That dengue mass vaccination mess is one of three life-and-death issues in the news this week, all involving Aquino. Besides Dengvaxia, the public recalls the massacre of 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the January 2015 raid to kill Malaysian bombmaker Marwan in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

Of the SAF 44, controversially, only two received the Medal of Valor under Aquino. This month, finally, the 42 others killed by Muslim rebels, were honored with the highest battlefield decoration. But much as the bereaved kin treasure the medals earned by the blood of husbands, brothers and sons, it would give greater vindication if the homicide charges filed by the SAF 44 families against Aquino were prosecuted to the full.

Courting war under Aquino and Duterte

A third life-and-death matter back in the news is the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). Signed during the visit of then-President Barack Obama four years ago this month, the 10-year EDCA allows American forces to ramp up rotations in the country and use Philippine military bases.

President Rodrigo Duterte wisely did not implement the pact, declaring in late 2016 that he wanted foreign troops out of the country in two years. Yet Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced early last year that the Americans were set to build facilities under EDCA. Then President Duterte went ballistic over rumors of nuclear weapons in our bases, and that ended talk of building US facilities.

Now, it turns out that construction is going ahead. Despite potential US conflict against North Korea or China, which would target any US military facilities in the Philippines, the top Cabinet official responsible for national security still wants such facilities in our country. That would then make us legitimate targets if America goes to war over flashpoints in Korea and Taiwan — no matter how friendly Duterte is to China.

Frankly, it borders on treason to expose our nation and our people to such deathly risks, which are all too terrifying, in the wake of Pyongyang’s missile tests and threats. Must Kim Jong-un send a rocket off our Pacific coast before Secretary Lorenzana sees the danger of letting US forces build military facilities in the country?

Three of the bases America wants to use are right next to highly populated cities: Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Puerto Princesa. And two are in Central Luzon’s rice granary, Pampanga’s San Fernando base and Nueva Ecija’s Fort Magsaysay. A nuclear attack would kill tens of thousands of city folk, or contaminate vast ricelands for centuries.

And what do we get from hosting American forces at immense risk to the nation? The US buildup in the Philippines threatens vital sea lanes used by Chinese shipping, prompting Beijing to build military capabilities in the South China Sea. Yet the Americans won’t lift a finger to help defend our territories, unless we are suicidal enough to provoke foreign attack.

What a raw EDCA deal that could imperil thousands or even millions of Filipinos!

Justice for SAF 44 and Sanofi 830,000

Let’s hope President Duterte again blows his top and puts a stop to Secretary Lorenzana’s dangerous EDCA rollout. The nation does not need more of Aquino’s life-threatening legacy, certainly not after the SAF 44 and the 830,000 schoolchildren mass-injected with French drugmaker Sanofi-Pasteur’s anti-dengue vaccine.

Both Mamasapano and Dengvaxia demand justice for our brave and callously sacrificed police commandos, and the hundreds of thousands of innocent schoolchildren victimized in a P3.5-billion program rushed through despite no budget from Congress and no imprimatur from the Department of Health panel reviewing DoH drug purchases.

The SAF 44 got some relief after the Supreme Court stopped the trial of Aquino on flimsy charges filed by his handpicked Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. After her term ends in July, the massacred heroes and their mourning families will finally see Aquino held accountable for allegedly ordering army reinforcements to stand down instead of driving away the rebels who overran the PNP commandos.

Also likely to wait till a new Ombudsman takes office, the Dengvaxia case faces challenges even now. Department of Justice prosecutors recently criticized faulty legal work in the criminal cases filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption over the dengue deaths of vaccinated children. And the Senate blue ribbon committee report on Dengvaxia prompted Lacson and Ejercito to express doubts over Aquino’s culpability for corruption.

Such admirers of the past president should read the writer’s widely shared article, “Is Aquino corrupt?” <http://www.manilatimes.net/is-aquino-corrupt/217735/>. Consider these actions of his starting in his first month in office:

• In July 2010, Aquino took PNP supervision from jueteng nemesis Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, and placed it under his shooting buddy Rico Puno, named by Archbishop Oscar Cruz as the “ultimate recipient” of jueteng payolas.

• Aquino interviewed top Bureau of Customs reformer Guillermo Parayno for BoC chief, but appointed others. Result: smuggling trebled from $7.9 billion in 2009 to $26.6 billion in 2014. And when more than 2,000 uninspected and untaxed cargo containers vanished in 2011, Aquino never had it investigated.

• He also tolerated the MRT3 scams in maintenance and train contracts, and the Land Transportation Office anomalies in driver’s licenses and vehicle plates.

• Aquino tripled pork barrel from less than P7 billion a year average under Gloria Arroyo to over P20 billion starting in 2011. Plus: he approved the P157 billion Disbursement Acceleration Program, which illegally transferred funds to expenditures not in any budget.

• Instead of firing dubious appointees, as Duterte does, Aquino defended them, and even paid the Sandiganbayan bail of two partymates.

“Corrupt-free” or not, Aquino must answer for the deaths or deadly risks of countless Filipinos.