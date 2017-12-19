Aranas gets runner-up plum in 8-Ball tilt

Filipino cue master Zoren James Aranas settled for the runner-up honors anew, this time in the 8-Ball event of the 2017 US Bar Table Championship held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aranas advanced to the finals armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

But Aranas suffered two heartbreaking losses in the championship round against former World Cup of Pool winner American Shane Van Boening – 1-5 in the first game and 2-5 in the rubber match.

Van Boening won the $4,000 top purse while Aranas got the $2,300 consolation prize.

Aranas got a twice-to-beat card in the finals after sweeping all his assignments in the early rounds.

He defeated Michael Ton­sowny in the first round (5-0), Andrew Wroblewski in the second round (5-3), Marshall Hill in the third round (5-2), Mitch Ellerman in the fourth round (5-2), Skyler Woodward in the quarterfinals (5-0) and Jesse Engel in semifinals (5-3).

On the other hand, Van Boening needed to go through the proverbial eye of the needle to reach the finals.

Van Boening beat Ernesto Dominguez (5-1), Dave Strachan (5-0), Dennis Orcollo (5-3) and Max Eberle (5-4) but was sent to the losers’ bracket after his 2-5 loss to Jesse Engle.

In the one-loss column, Van Boening ousted Mitch Ellerman (5-1) and Skyler Woodward (5-3) then bounced back with a 5-2 win over Engel in the do-or-die semifinals to arrange a showdown with Aranas.

It was Aranas’ second straight runner-up trophy.

Interestingly, he lost to Van Boening in the finals of the US Bar Table 9-Ball Championship on Sunday at the same venue.

Overall, Aranas ended the season with one title (2017 Action Pool Tour Open Division in Virginia, US) and four second-place trophies including the 2nd Annual Don Coates Memorial Championship in August and the Maryland State 10-Ball Bar Table Championship.