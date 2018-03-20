Aranas wins Scotty Townsend 9-Ball

Filipino Zoren James Aranas ruled the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial 9-Ball Tournament being held at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

The 25-year old Aranas posted a thrilling 9-8 upset win over 2004 World 9-Ball Championship winner Alex Pagulayan in an all-Filipino championship showdown to claim the top honors in the tournament.

Aranas bagged the $7,500 champion’s purse while Pagulayan took home the $5,625 runner-up prize.

Aranas was undefeated in the elimination round to earn a twice-to-beat card in the finals of the event that employed a double-elimination format.

He defeated Tim Cook in the first round, legendary cue master Francisco Bustamante in the second round, Christian Young in the third round, John Hennessee in the fourth round, Alex Olinger in the fifth round and Robb Saez in the sixth round.

Aranas also stunned Pagulayan in the first semifinals.

Pagulayan bounced back in the losers’ bracket where he ousted Danny Smith in the second semifinals to arrange a titular meeting with Aranas.

It was Aranas’ second title this year after topping the 2018 Music City Classic Open Division in January in Madison, Tennessee, USA.

Pagulayan, Bustamante and two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo will be seeing action next in the Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket Tournament also at the same venue.

Pagulayan battles Chip Compton in the first round while Bustamante opens his campaign against Devin Poteet.

For his part, Orcollo takes on Billy Thorpe in the opening round.

The organizers will also use the double-elimination format in the One-Pocket event.

A $10,000 cash prize awaits the champion and $6,000 will be awarded to the runner-up.

Two days ago, Warren Kiamco emerged as the 28th champion in the Annual Andy Mercer Memorial 9-Ball Classic held at the Rum Runner Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada.